Ralph Northam last week announced that he planned to propose an additional $111 million in need-based financial aid for Virginia students when the General Assembly convenes in a special session on Aug. 2.<\/p>\n<p>Flanked by Chris Hurst, a state delegate, and state Sen. John Edwards, both of whom represent districts that include Virginia Tech, Northam said he is proposing that the money come from the $4.3 billion in federal aid that Virginia received this past spring from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that passed in March. Northam called a special session of the General Assembly to allocate the funding from ARPA.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cOur administration, with legislators like Sen. Edwards and Del. Hurst, have made it a priority to invest in our education system, and in making it more accessible to every Virginian no matter who they are or where they\u2019re from in the commonwealth,\u201d Northam said. \u201cWhen you are able to get a good education, you\u2019re able to build the life that you want and that you deserve \u2014 and that door should not be closed to anybody because of affordability.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Approximately $100 million from Northam\u2019s proposal would be distributed to public institutions through the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia and the remaining $11 million to private institutions through the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant. This money would be in addition to the $833 million that Virginia colleges and universities already have received in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan\u2019s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III.<\/p>\n<p>Provided the General Assembly approves Northam\u2019s request, the additional funding would be welcome at Virginia\u2019s public institutions, many of which have struggled financially through the COVID-19 pandemic and lacked the financial resources to offer additional financial aid. Approximately 40 percent of Virginia Tech\u2019s students receive need-based financial aid.<\/p>\n<p>The additional funding also would help the university toward its goal of having at least 40 percent of its student body consist of minorities, first-generation college students, and those from low-income households.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cHigher education faced numerous challenges over the past 16 months, and it was an especially difficult time for our students,\u201d Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said. \u201cFor many who were already facing financial strain, the impact of COVID threatened to push their higher education dream out of reach.\u00a0We are grateful to the governor and general assembly for these additional funds to support financial aid at this critical time and for their continued investment in the future of our students and the commonwealth.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Northam\u2019s announcement came two weeks after CNBC rated Virginia as the No. 1 state for business for the second consecutive year. The commonwealth has won the award five times, and the network cited the state\u2019s strong workforce and solid education system as primary reasons why.<\/p>\n<p>Virginia Tech continues to play a prominent role in securing business investment in the state. For example, less than three years ago, the university\u2019s $1 billion commitment to build the Innovation Campus in Arlington, Virginia, and its ability to provide graduates in computer science and related fields helped to sway Amazon \u2014 one of the world\u2019s biggest companies \u2014 to build its corporate headquarters there.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThere is a lot of enthusiasm for businesses that want to come to Virginia, but the No. 1 priority that I hear every day is our talented workforce in Virginia that draws these businesses to want to be here,\u201d Northam said. \u201cWe need to continue to do everything, and our administration is committed to it. Our legislature is committed to it. We need to invest in education to keep that pipeline open between open between our education systems and the business community.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>