Blacksburg Rotary Club names Gavin Faulkner 2020 Citizen of the Year
Presenting the club’s Citizen of the Year award to Gavin Faulkner (center) are Blacksburg Rotary Club President Arthur Shaheen (left)...
Presenting the club’s Citizen of the Year award to Gavin Faulkner (center) are Blacksburg Rotary Club President Arthur Shaheen (left)...
Retiring on June 30, Diane Akers helped launch the Blacksburg Partnership, a private economic development group, in 2002 Diane Akers,...
Located at 215 Roanoke St., Christiansburg’s Free Clinic of the New River Valley is among 26 community health centers in...
Photos by Kymn Davidson-Hamley Christiansburg’s Elijah Brubaker sacks Cave Spring’s quarterback.in Friday’s 23-6 win. With Drew Lloyd (left) blocking to...
Photo courtesy of VT AthleticsVirginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw goes through drills Friday in front of a group of...
The VT men’s tennis team enjoys a special win over ranked Duke on Senior Day. BLACKSBURG – Mitch Harper, Alex...