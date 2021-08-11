<div><img width="150" height="150" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-150x150.jpg" class="attachment-thumbnail size-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-150x150.jpg 150w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-300x300.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-100x100.jpg 100w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-75x75.jpg 75w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-350x350.jpg 350w" sizes="(max-width: 150px) 100vw, 150px"><p><span style="font-weight: 400"><a href="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks.jpg"><img class="alignleft size-full wp-image-81223" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="682" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/08\/VT-mandate-requiring-masks-750x500.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><\/a>In its ongoing effort to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, the growing challenge of the delta variant, and a corresponding rise in cases in communities across the country, and to align with the recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Virginia Tech will require the proper use of masks by all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, when indoors in designated public areas.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As a part of this mandate, the university has instituted an interim requirement for face coverings in instructional spaces at the start of the fall semester. Both instructors and students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings in all classrooms and laboratories when classes begin Aug. 23.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia Tech will reevaluate this interim requirement later in September after a thorough review of both campus and regional data related to the overall status of public health.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In the case of instructional settings that differ from customary classroom and laboratory configurations, department heads should contact the Office of Emergency Management to determine if any adjustments to the mask wearing requirement may be appropriate.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">In addition, all faculty, staff, students, and visitors at all Virginia Tech owned or leased facilities located in communities with substantial or high community transmission will be required to wear a mask in indoor public spaces starting Aug. 10. These include all lobbies, foyers, atriums, hallways, and elevators accessible by the general public, as well as auditoriums, arenas, theaters, museums, concert halls, or other areas used for a performance or an exhibit.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">This mask requirement does not apply to private work places, such as any office, work area, or employment meeting space that is not open to the public in the normal course of business.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Similarly, wearing of masks is encouraged but not required in on-campus residence halls because of the lower risk of transmission among a largely vaccinated student community. Wearing of masks is required in public settings such as dining facilities, when individuals are not eating or drinking.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Masks are not required in outdoor settings at this time.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">\u201cVirginia Tech has achieved a high level of vaccine adoption, and we expect that progress to strengthen in the days ahead,\u201d said Mike Mulhare, assistant vice president for emergency management. \u201cAt the same time, it would be irresponsible to ignore the latest data, science, and public health guidance about the delta variant and the increasing risk it poses to the community around us. By requiring face coverings in public indoor spaces, we add an additional layer of protection to help us deliver a consistently full and safe experience as we start the fall.\u201d<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">As of last Thursday, 88 percent of all students and 73 percent of all employees have verified they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Students had until Friday, Aug. 6, to submit their vaccine information, and employees have until Aug. 15 to submit their vaccine information.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia Tech will permit unit supervisors and their teams to determine mask requirements based on unique work-related circumstances. In such cases, team members should discuss specific circumstances under the guidance of their supervisor or unit head. The Division of Human Resources and a college or unit human resources professional may also provide additional assistance.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Students with questions may contact the Dean of Students Office (540-231-3787) for assistance.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Any university faculty, staff, or student located in Blacksburg, Roanoke, or the greater Washington, D.C., metro area who is not fully vaccinated is required to participate in a surveillance testing program that will include mandatory testing at an initial frequency of at least once a week.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>