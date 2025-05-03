By Anna Goldizen, The Daily Atheneaum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown residents voted against the repeal of an encampment ban that prohibits camping, lodging and sleeping on public property in the Morgantown municipal election on April 29.

The ban was first proposed during a city council meeting in July of 2024 and was passed by the Morgantown City Council on Sept. 3, 2024, with a 4-3 vote. Following its passage, community members submitted a referendum petition to overturn the ordinance, containing signatures from local residents.

The city clerk deemed the referendum sufficient on Nov. 12, 2024, suspending the ordinance. The Morgantown City Council voted against the repeal of the encampment ban on Nov. 20, 2024, placing it on the city’s ballot for a public vote.

A total of 1,886 Morgantown residents voted on the ordinance, with 982 voting against its repeal and 904 voting in favor of its repeal, according to Brad Riffee, director of public relations and communications for the City of Morgantown.

Read more: https://www.thedaonline.com/news/morgantown/voters-uphold-encampment-ban-in-morgantown-municipal-election/article_f873faec-56a2-4f5c-b73a-13721a780c06.html