Economists, businesses, and a growing number of publicly traded companies have warned that tariffs could push up prices on a large swath of consumer products. Trump has said he wants to use tariffs to bring back manufacturing jobs lost to lower-wage countries in decades past, shift the tax burden away from U.S. families and pay down national debt.

Many companies and industry groups have raised price concerns even for products made in the U.S. because tariffs on imported raw materials could boost prices.

A tariff is a tax on imported goods. The importer pays the tax and can either absorb the loss or pass the cost on to consumers through higher prices.

The poll was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights from April 15-18, 2025, and surveyed registered voters nationally via an opt-in online panel and text-to-web cell phone messages. The sample included 2,527 respondents, comprised of 1,089 Republicans, 1,187 Democrats, and 251 True Independents, which Noble Predictive defines as independents who chose neither when asked if they lean toward one of the major parties.

The poll weighted each party – Republicans, Democrats, and True Independents – independently. In other words, the Republican subsample is weighted so it matches the national Republican population, and the same is true for Democrats and True Independents. Additional weighting variables include age, region, gender, education, and race/ethnicity.

The margin of error was +/- 2.0%.