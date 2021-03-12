<div><p>By Sports editor Brian Hoffman<\/p>\n<p>The William Byrd girls have been the \u201ccomeback kids\u201d in the early part of the volleyball season. For the second time in as many matches the girls fell behind on Tuesday, only to come roaring back for a win over Northside in their home opener Tuesday in Vinton.<\/p>\n<p>Byrd opened the season last Tuesday by taking three sets in a row after dropping the first two to Lord Botetourt in Daleville. That was a huge win, as it snapped LB\u2019s 56 match win streak.<\/p>\n<p>On Tuesday of this week in the girls dropped the first set again, 26-24, to the Vikings. However, they completely turned things around by winning the next three convincingly, 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16.<\/p>\n<p>Mattie Andrews led the team offensively with 18 kills and Kamryn Sigafoes added 11 kills.\u00a0 Trinity Hylton dished out 25 assists and put up two blocks for the Terriers.\u00a0 Setter Carsyn Kotz added 11 assists while Grayce Dantzler picked up 13 digs in the match.\u00a0 Senior Kasey McKee added five aces.<\/p>\n<p>Now 2-0, the Terriers will try to keep the ball rolling tonight with a match at Staunton River. Byrd had a match with William Fleming cancelled last Thursday.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThe Fleming game was canceled due to Covid at Fleming,\u201d said Byrd coach Allison Thornton. \u201cThey have since dropped all games from the schedule so we will not be playing William Fleming this season.\u00a0 We are picking up some games with Bassett.\u201d<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_46525" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-46525" style="width: 712px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-46525 size-large" src="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/Volley-Dantzler_0635-712x1024.jpg" alt="" width="712" height="1024" srcset="https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/Volley-Dantzler_0635-712x1024.jpg 712w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/Volley-Dantzler_0635-209x300.jpg 209w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/Volley-Dantzler_0635-768x1105.jpg 768w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/Volley-Dantzler_0635-1068x1536.jpg 1068w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/Volley-Dantzler_0635-1423x2048.jpg 1423w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/Volley-Dantzler_0635-600x863.jpg 600w, https:\/\/vintonmessenger.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/7\/2021\/03\/Volley-Dantzler_0635-scaled.jpg 1779w" sizes="(max-width: 712px) 100vw, 712px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-46525" class="wp-caption-text">Byrd\u2019s Grace Dantzler goes low to dig out a serve. (photo by Brian Hoffman)<\/figcaption><\/figure><\/div>