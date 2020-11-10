Appointment only visits have been added to services available at the Patrick County Library.

The library is continuing to provide front door curb services in its foyer to patrons who want to check out items, make a copy, print, or fax. That service is available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, patrons must call the library during regular hours at 694-3352, Ext 1. Do not leave a message to make an appointment.

To use the library by appointment, you must not be a risk for spreading COVID-19.

Face masks are required while in the library, and must be properly worn. If you do not have a face mask, the staff will provide one upon request.

If unable to wear a face mask in the library, staff will provide front door curb service as an alternative.

Visitors also are required to maintain at least 6-feet of social distancing while in the library.

Hand sanitizer is available to those entering and leaving the building. Patrons are encouraged to use it both times.

“Walk-up” appointments are not accepted.

Appointments may be made for the following services:

BROWSING: Patrons can make up to a 45-minute appointment to browse the collection. Most browsing appointments are 20 minutes.

COMPUTER USE: The time limit for computer use is 45-minutes. If you need help using the computer, you can bring one friend or family member. The library staff cannot provide computer help at this time.

PRINTING, COPYING OR FAXING: Patrons are encouraged to continue to allow library staff to perform these tasks as front door curb service. The staff is continuing to provide this service while patrons wait in the foyer. Appointments can be made for these services, however, library staff cannot provide help at the computer or at the copier.

For more information, call the library at 694-3352, Ext. 1.