<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-35278 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/06\/library_1591098063-300x199.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="199" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/06\/library_1591098063-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/06\/library_1591098063-768x511.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/06\/library_1591098063-1024x681.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/06\/library_1591098063.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">The Patrick County Library has resumed appointment visits.<\/p>\n<p>Patrons must call the library during regular hours at 694-3352, ext. 1, to schedule an appointment to enter the library and browse or use a computer.<\/p>\n<p>Patrons cannot leave a message to make an appointment, and the library does not accept \u201cwalk-up\u201d appointments.<\/p>\n<p>To use the by appointment service, patrons must wear a face mask and not be a risk for spreading COVID-19.<\/p>\n<p>The library continues to provide front door curb services in our foyer\u00a0to patrons who want to check out items, make a copy, print, or fax, Monday \u2013 Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. -2 p.m.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>