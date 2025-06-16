Charleston Gazette-Mail

A public visitation and celebration of life event has been announced for Doug Skaff Jr., who died in a vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Skaff, 48, was killed in a crash on Interstate 79 in Lewis County. A former state delegate, businessman and public servant, Skaff is survived by his wife, Marisa; sons Andrew, Elias and Alexander; parents Doug Sr. and Maryann Skaff; sister Teresa (Mikey) Abou-Assaly and brother Thomas (Caitlin) Skaff.

In addition to other business interests, Skaff was the president of HD Media, which publishes the Charleston Gazette-Mail and other newspapers in West Virginia and surrounding states.

4-8 p.m. Monday : A public visitation and celebration of life will be held at Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.

: A public visitation and celebration of life will be held at Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston. A private funeral service and burial will take place Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the St. George Orthodox Cathedral Foundation, West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders, the Douglas J. Skaff Jr. memorial scholarship fund or other causes that reflect Skaff’s dedication to improving the lives of West Virginians.

Snodgrass Funeral Home, in South Charleston, is handling the arrangements.

