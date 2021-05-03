US general: Afghan forces could face ‘bad possible outcomes’
By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and, in a...
By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and, in a...
By AARON MORRISON and JOHN SEEWER Associated Press Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton says, is "Black America's attorney general."...
By DÁNICA COTO Associated Press SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico seemed to be sprinting toward herd immunity...
By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX safely returned four astronauts from the International Space...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday...
By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts departed the International...