<div><figure id="attachment_69783" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69783" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="wp-image-69783 size-large" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1-1024x680.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="680" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1-1024x680.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1-300x199.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1-768x510.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1-1536x1019.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1-600x398.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1-750x498.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1-1140x757.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/MAIN-1.jpg 1873w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69783" class="wp-caption-text">The Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center provides a variety of services for clients between the ages of two and 22 as well as families affected by autism and other unique learning challenges. The organization\u2019s Inaugural Virtual Cycle Challenge will take place from March 26 through March 28.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<hr>\n<p>Shawn Nowlin<br>\n<a href="mailto:shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org">shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org<\/a><\/p>\n<p>In about two weeks, members of the Salem community will have an opportunity to participate in a virtual fundraiser to help the less fortunate. The Inaugural Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center (BRAAC) Virtual Cycle Challenge is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 26 and last through Sunday, March 28.<\/p>\n<p>A program of St. Vincent\u2019s Home (SVH) Services, BRACC provides education and services for clients between the ages of two and 22 as well as families affected by autism and other unique learning challenges.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cBRAAC understands the need of individuals with learning challenges vary from person to person. Individualized plans are developed to address each student\u2019s personal needs,\u201d Development Coordinator Teri Nance said. \u201cBRAAC is committed to providing qualified trained staff, as well as resources and training to local families and professionals.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The virtual fundraiser has four challenges, the Three-Mile Fun Ride, Ten-Mile Challenge, 20-Mile Challenge and the King and Queen of the Mountain. Timed through the STRAVA app, participants can cycle solo or as a group anywhere and at any time during the scheduled dates. All registrants who participate in the event will receive a t-shirt.<\/p>\n<p>Said Ally Bowersock of RunAbout Sports, \u201cThis challenge is great timing for those wanting to get in shape, a perfect opportunity to get those miles in and benefit a worthy local non-profit at the same time.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Salem native Josh Barnes says he is looking forward to participating in the virtual fundraiser. \u201cI have two children, ages nine and six, and they both enjoy being outdoors. This event will give us a chance to bond as a family while also helping the less fortunate. It\u2019s a win-win for everybody,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/virtual-fundraiser-created-to-raise-money-awareness-for-autism-happening-this-month\/inside-2-extra\/"><img width="717" height="936" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-EXTRA.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-EXTRA.jpg 717w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-EXTRA-230x300.jpg 230w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-2-EXTRA-600x783.jpg 600w" sizes="(max-width: 717px) 100vw, 717px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/virtual-fundraiser-created-to-raise-money-awareness-for-autism-happening-this-month\/inside-3-extra\/"><img width="756" height="1008" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-EXTRA.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-EXTRA.jpg 756w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-EXTRA-225x300.jpg 225w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-EXTRA-600x800.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-3-EXTRA-750x1000.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 756px) 100vw, 756px"><\/a>\n\n<p>Those familiar with BRAAC and its impact on the community speak highly of the nonsectarian organization. Founded 12 years ago, BRAAC is funded through private grants, donations, tuition and fees.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cBlue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center\u2019s main objective is to serve children and families who are faced with unique learning challenges, specifically autism and learning disabilities, in and around the Roanoke Valley. BRAAC also provides specialized educational programs in a private day school setting as well as direct and consultative educational services in public schools,\u201d said Nance.<\/p>\n<figure id="attachment_69786" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69786" style="width: 1024px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-large wp-image-69786" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1-1024x767.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="767" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1-1024x767.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1-768x575.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1-1536x1151.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1-600x449.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1-750x562.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1-1140x854.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-1-1.jpg 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69786" class="wp-caption-text">Funds raised through the virtual bike challenge will help BRAAC meet the needs of individuals with unique learning challenges.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p><img class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-69787" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-EXTRA-1024x768.jpg" alt="" width="1024" height="768" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-EXTRA-1024x768.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-EXTRA-300x225.jpg 300w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-EXTRA-768x576.jpg 768w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-EXTRA-1536x1152.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-EXTRA-600x450.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-EXTRA-750x563.jpg 750w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-EXTRA-1140x855.jpg 1140w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/03\/INSIDE-4-EXTRA.jpg 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px">She added, \u201cAn after-school tutoring program provides continuity and reinforces consistency for students and families. BRAAC provides specialized services for children in their homes as well as in-home training for parents too.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>For more information, visit http:\/\/braacroanoke.org.<\/p><\/div>