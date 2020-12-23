<div><p id="E60" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E61"><img class="size-medium wp-image-42073 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/vaccine_1608634358-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/vaccine_1608634358-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/vaccine_1608634358-1024x682.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/vaccine_1608634358-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2020\/12\/vaccine_1608634358.jpg 1280w" sizes="(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px">The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) was informed late <\/span><span id="E62">Thursday<\/span><span id="E63"> by Operation Warp Speed that, like other states, <\/span><span id="E64">it<\/span><span id="E65">s estimated allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses <\/span><span id="E66">in<\/span><span id="E67"> the next few weeks will be <\/span><span id="E68">fewer<\/span><span id="E69"> than initially planned. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E70" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E71">The state <\/span><span id="E72">now <\/span><span id="E73">expects <\/span><span id="E74">to receive 370,650 doses of vaccine in December 2020 from two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna<\/span><span id="E75"> \u2013 a decrease of 109,650 <\/span><span id="E76">from the 480,000 doses previously <\/span><span id="E77">anticipated<\/span><span id="E78">.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E79" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E80">H<\/span><span id="E81">ealth care personnel (HCP) and long-term care facility (LTCF) residents remain t<\/span><span id="E82">he t<\/span><span id="E83">op priority groups.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E84" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E85">Eighteen Virginia hospitals received initial shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and they began dispersing a total of 72,125 doses to frontline healthcare workers. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E86" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E87">An<\/span><span id="E88"> order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine<\/span><span id="E89"> has already been placed. If the vaccine is <\/span><span id="E90">approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), <\/span><span id="E91">it <\/span><span id="E92">will begin arriving the week of December 21.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E93" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E94">The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (<\/span><span id="E95">CDC<\/span><span id="E96">),<\/span><span id="E97"> and Operation Warp Speed provide regular estimates to states for vaccine distribution planning; these estimates remain subject to change. <\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E98" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E99">The <\/span><span id="E100">VDH is working closely with the CDC to ensure a smooth and equitable vaccine deployment.\u00a0<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E101" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><\/p><\/div>