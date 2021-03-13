<div><p>Virginia Tech Athletics officially unveiled its latest improvements to its football facilities on Tuesday, a $4.5 million renovation and expansion of its strength and conditioning area.<\/p>\n\n<a href="https:\/\/montcova.com\/2021\/03\/13\/virginia-tech-unveils-new-4-5-million-strength-and-conditioning-area\/new-vt-digs-photo-no-1\/"><img width="2400" height="1600" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1.jpg 2400w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1-300x200.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1-1024x683.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1-768x512.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1-1536x1024.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1-2048x1365.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1-600x400.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1-750x500.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-1-1140x760.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2400px) 100vw, 2400px"><\/a>\n<a href="https:\/\/montcova.com\/2021\/03\/13\/virginia-tech-unveils-new-4-5-million-strength-and-conditioning-area\/new-vt-digs-photo-no-2-edited\/"><img width="2560" height="1729" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-scaled.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-scaled.jpg 2560w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-300x203.jpg 300w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-1024x692.jpg 1024w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-768x519.jpg 768w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-1536x1037.jpg 1536w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-2048x1383.jpg 2048w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-600x405.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-750x507.jpg 750w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/03\/new-VT-digs-photo-no.-2-edited-1140x770.jpg 1140w" sizes="(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px"><\/a>\n\n<p>The project nearly doubled the functional workout space of the facility located in the Merryman Center, increasing the total square footage from approximately 6,900 square feet to over 12,300 square feet.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cContinued facilities upgrades like these are vital for our program to remain competitive,\u201d said football head coach Justin Fuente. \u201cOn behalf of our entire team and staff, we sincerely appreciate our generous donors who contributed to this project and to the purchase of new equipment to properly outfit the strength and conditioning center. These additions mark another positive step as we seek to improve the areas that impact and touch our student-athletes on a daily basis.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The reimagined design of the strength and conditioning area takes better advantage of every inch of this expanded space. A custom-designed 24-rack system by Sorinex highlights the strength and conditioning center, which is filled with natural light from floor-to-ceiling glass that offers a panoramic view of the Steve Johnson Practice Fields and the Beamer-Lawson Practice Facility. A unique and expansive folding glass door allows direct access to the outdoor training area and practice fields for large groups of student-athletes. A built-in artificial turf surface (complete with hashmarks) provides a perfect area for agility training.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cThese improvements will help our staff bring out the full potential of our student-athletes,\u201d Associate AD for Strength and Conditioning Ben Hilgart said. \u201cThe design of this facility was carefully conceived to maximize the training experience for our football team from the moment they enter to the instant they leave. I\u2019m very grateful to our donors who made this possible, as well as the team from Sorinex who helped transform our vision of how this space and equipment should function into a reality.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The relocation of the strength and conditioning offices presented an opportunity to create a smartly conceived refueling station operated by the Tech sports nutrition staff, marking another much-needed addition to the football training area. This area provides abundant space for a team of dieticians and sports nutrition staffers to prepare custom recovery shakes and healthy snacks and also features multiple refrigeration units for storage and easy-access fridges for student-athletes to grab food to go. A custom cooler is constantly filled with various recovery beverages and bottled water.<\/p>\n<p>During the 2020 season, the team began utilizing nine new position meeting rooms that were also formally unveiled Tuesday. These individual meeting rooms feature a fully integrated audio\/visual system, a gift from Tech football alums that opened in September 2017, that allows various groups to watch presentations from the existing team meeting room. That connectivity proved vital for the Hokies in 2020 as social distancing mandated that 100-plus individuals that would normally fill the team meeting room had to be spread across 10 different locations.<\/p>\n<p>The nine position meeting rooms feature the same oversized seating as the team meeting room with plaques honoring Tech\u2019s past all-conference performers for that unit adorning each group\u2019s space. In addition, hero-sized graphics of some of the Hokies\u2019 greatest all-time performers at that position complete the imagery in each meeting room.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>\u2013VT Athletics<\/p><\/div>