NEW YORK (AP) — Virginia swimmer Gretchen Walsh won the Honda Cup, given annually to the country’s top female college athlete, on Monday night.

She’s the ninth swimmer to win the award and first since Simone Manuel in 2018.

“This year’s Honda Cup winner, Gretchen Walsh, is nothing short of world-class,” said Chris Voelz, executive director of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards. “Her performance at the national championships was extraordinary — shattering collegiate, American and even world records.

“We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments both in the pool and in the classroom, and we look forward to watching her continue to rise as she prepares for the World Championships and the 2028 Olympic Games. We’re thrilled to welcome Gretchen to the CWSA family, joining the elite group of swimmers who have earned this prestigious honor before her.”

The other two finalists for the award were UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers and Texas Tech softball pitcher NiJaree Canady. The top three were determined by votes from nearly 1,000 NCAA member schools, with the final Honda Cup recipient selected by the CWSA board of directors.

Caitlin Clark won the award the previous two years.

Walsh was a two-time Honda Award winner for swimming and diving. She helped Virginia to its fourth straight NCAA team title. She won seven NCAA championships this year, including the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and concluded her collegiate career with 25 NCAA titles (nine individual). She was 16 for 16 in NCAA relay finals in her career.

Walsh is the second Honda Cup winner from Virginia. Basketball star Dawn Staley won the award in 1991.

In addition to their athletic performance, the Honda Cup honors college athletes for their leadership, academics and community service.

