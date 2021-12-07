ETTRICK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia college student has died after a shooting at an apartment building, police said.

Chesterfield County police said officers responded to a call of a reported shooting Sunday night at the University Apartments at Ettrick near Virginia State University, news outlets reported. When the officers reached the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Daniel N. Wharton, 19, of Alexandria. He was a current student at Virginia State.

Wharton was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to police.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified. The investigation is continuing and police are seeking help from the public regarding the case.