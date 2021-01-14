<div><p><img class="size-medium wp-image-42889 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/telephone_1610652922-194x300.png" alt="" width="194" height="300" srcset="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/telephone_1610652922-194x300.png 194w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/telephone_1610652922-661x1024.png 661w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/telephone_1610652922-768x1190.png 768w, https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/01\/telephone_1610652922.png 826w" sizes="(max-width: 194px) 100vw, 194px">The Senate of Virginia will operate a toll-free message center to take calls from Virginia residents who wish to express an opinion on legislation.<\/p>\n<p id="E53" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E54">The Message Center can be accessed at 1-833-617-1821, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E55" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E56">The center accepts calls only\u2014no calls will be transferred.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E57" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E58">Operators will record the name, address, Virginia Senate District, the designated senator to receive the message, the opinion, and the issue on which the opinion is expressed. Messages will be forwarded daily to the respective senator for their review and information.<\/span><\/p>\n<p id="E59" class="qowt-stl-NoSpacing"><span id="E60">The service is now available and will conclude on the last day of the regular 2021 legislative session.<\/span><\/p><\/div>