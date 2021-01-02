<div><p>Governor Ralph Northam Monday announced that the commonwealth\u2019s 19th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign and enforcement effort is ramping up on Virginia\u2019s roads this holiday travel season to help curb alcohol-related traffic fatalities.<\/p>\n<p>According to figures from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 253 individuals have died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes on Virginia\u2019s roadways through Dec. 8, 2020, compared to 249 alcohol-related traffic fatalities recorded during the same period in 2019. During last year\u2019s Thanksgiving to New Year\u2019s holiday period, 32 percent of all traffic deaths in Virginia involved drunk drivers.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAt every stage of this pandemic, Virginians have worked together to keep each other safe, and this holiday season is no different,\u201d said the governor. \u201cWhile your travel plans may look different this year, it is important to keep your guard up, even if you are just making short trips near home. If you plan to drink, make sure you have a sober ride. Virginia has zero tolerance for impaired driving.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration\u2019s \u201cDrive Sober or Get Pulled Over\u201d national enforcement mobilization period from Dec. 18, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021, state and local law enforcement agencies will be conducting more than 700 saturation patrols and nearly 100 sobriety checkpoints throughout Virginia.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cWe all have a shared responsibility to prevent alcohol-related fatalities on our roads,\u201d said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. \u201cAs we celebrate this holiday season, I urge Virginians to take care of each other by designating sober drivers and never allowing friends or family to drive after drinking.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAlthough fewer vehicles have been on the road during the pandemic, our data shows no decrease in the devastation caused by selfish drivers who choose to get behind the wheel when impaired,\u201d said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the governor\u2019s highway safety representative. \u201cMany of us will be spending the holidays at home this year, but if you are going out and your celebration involves alcohol, please make a plan for a safe ride home before you start drinking.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>Complementing the high-visibility enforcement efforts, Virginia\u2019s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign will be running a surround-sound ad campaign called \u201cAct Like It.\u201d The advertising campaign is geared toward Virginia males ages 21\u201335, the demographic that, according to research, is most likely to drive after drinking.<\/p>\n<p>Ads will reach them where they spend their time\u2014on social media platforms, gaming sites, streaming music and TV, and more\u2014to remind viewers that drinking and driving is irresponsible. If you are old enough to drink, act like it. Get a safe ride home.<\/p>\n<p>The 30-second spot is updated from the original version developed in 2018 to address the current COVID-19 pandemic. This year\u2019s campaign also includes Spanish-language ads online and on streaming radio.<\/p><\/div>