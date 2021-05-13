Appeals court overturns conviction in racial slur case
By DENISE LAVOIE AP Legal Affairs Writer RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The conviction of a retired U.S. Air Force officer...
By DENISE LAVOIE AP Legal Affairs Writer RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The conviction of a retired U.S. Air Force officer...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia taxpayers have just days left to file their individual income taxes with the state. The...
By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin, a political newcomer who campaigned as a conservative,...
By WILSON RING Associated Press STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Eduardo Rovetto is hoping the state of Vermont's reinstated requirement that...
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Republican who narrowly lost the nomination for attorney general at a party convention in...
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia's Washington and Lee University is expected to announce this summer whether or not it will...