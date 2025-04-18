By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – A Virginia lawmaker joined a group of House Republicans calling on congressional leaders to preserve Medicaid funding during ongoing budget negotiations.

The letter comes as congressional Republicans consider proposals to reduce federal Medicaid spending through new work requirements, stricter eligibility checks, or a lower federal funding match—changes that could shift costs to states and restrict coverage for millions.

The letter warns that federal budget cuts should not come at the expense of seniors, people with disabilities or low-income families—a pressing concern in Virginia, where 12.5% of residents live in poverty and 6.4% remain uninsured, according to U.S. Census data.

Over 2 million Virginians rely on Medicaid and CHIP for health coverage, including one in three new mothers, nearly 930,000 seniors, and thousands of veterans and military families.

Because Virginia is one of nine states with a Medicaid “trigger law,” a cut in federal funding below 90% would automatically end coverage for more than 630,000 expansion enrollees.

The potential rollback could especially affect rural areas, where over 11% of adults rely on Medicaid for doctor visits, mental health services and prescriptions. Medicaid also helps cover gaps in TRICARE for roughly 15,000 Virginia veterans and active-duty family members, including children with special needs.

Republican budget proposals include cutting up to $1.5 trillion in spending, in part by reducing federal support for Medicaid and other safety net programs.

Virginia lawmakers who signed the letter argue these cuts would shift costs to states and risk eliminating care for thousands of vulnerable residents.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., said the issue is personal, noting he was adopted out of a Virginia children’s home and wants other vulnerable children to have access to care.

“Medicaid is an indispensable lifeline for our nation’s most vulnerable, including people with disabilities, seniors, and expectant mothers,” Wittman said. “I want to fix our broken Medicaid system so we can ensure vulnerable members like my birth mother get the care they need.”

The lawmakers said they would not support any final budget deal that reduces Medicaid coverage for vulnerable Americans, especially in rural and underserved areas.