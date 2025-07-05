By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Virginia has seen a 30% drop in homicides since 2021 while state and federal partners have seized enough fentanyl to cause fatal overdoses across the commonwealth multiple times over, according Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office.
Speaking at Virginia State Police headquarters, the governor said the commonwealth’s efforts include the largest VSP trooper recruitment class since 2018, with more than 100 recruits starting training this year. Youngkin’s office also emphasized human trafficking enforcement, with reported tips to Virginia State Police tripling in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year.
The administration’s Operation FREE, described the program as a multi-agency effort to combat fentanyl trafficking, which has resulted in the seizure of 794 pounds of fentanyl in the commonwealth and over 5,300 pounds across participating jurisdictions.
Officials said the fentanyl seized could cause fatal overdoses across Virginia multiple times over.
Data provided in the release shows violent crime trends have shifted since 2021, with reported rapes down 16%, robberies down nearly 2% and aggravated assaults up slightly by about 2%.
Cities participating in Operation Bold Blue Line have seen overall crime rates drop by nearly 11% during the same period, according to data.
Youngkin said his administration is also focusing on human trafficking awareness and prosecution, describing a “foundational shift” in how the crime is understood and addressed. State Police received 168 trafficking tips in 2023 and 523 in the first half of 2025 alone.
“Virginia is safer today because of the brave men and women of law enforcement who go to work every day to ensure violent criminals and traffickers are arrested,” Youngkin said.
The administration has supported legislation enhancing penalties for fentanyl-related crimes, including classifying fentanyl as a potential weapon of terrorism and adding felony charges for dealers tied to fatal overdoses. Officials also continue to expand naloxone access, with more than 388,000 doses distributed in Virginia since July 2022.
Youngkin said, “We are going to put more badges on the street,” noting that the commonwealth is focused on filling law enforcement vacancies and increasing targeted patrols in high-crime areas.
The initiatives rely on state and federal law enforcement resources, with Virginia prioritizing partnerships with local agencies and targeted enforcement in areas most affected by violent crime and drug trafficking.
The release said the next phase of Operation FREE will continue targeting fentanyl trafficking using state and federal enforcement resources in high-traffic areas.
