By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly has announced he will not be seeking reelection next year, citing an ongoing health battle.
In November, the 75-year-old, ninth-term congressman announced he was battling esophageal cancer. On Monday, Connolly proclaimed, “the sun is setting” on his time in public service, adding this will be his last term.
Connolly,representing the 11th Congressional District, will also step down as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.
In a letter to his constituents, the congressman said that when he first announced his cancer battle, he “promised transparency.” He provided a concerning update on his health.
“After grueling treatments, we’ve learned that the cancer, while initially beaten back, has now returned. I’ll do everything possible to continue to represent you and thank you for your grace,” Connolly wrote.
The congressman concluded his letter with a heartfelt message for his family and staff.
“With no rancor and a full heart, I move into this final chapter full of pride in what we’ve accomplished together over 30 years. My loving family and staff sustain me. My extended family – you all have been a joy to serve,” the congressman concluded.
In Connolly’s November announcement, he said he would be undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy “right away” as part of his treatment. Connolly added that he is approaching the shock diagnosis with what he describes as his “Irish fight and humor.”
During the November election, Connolly resoundingly defeated (66.8%-33.2%) his Republican opponent in a heavily Democratic district.
