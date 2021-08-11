RICHMOND, Va. (AP) \u2014 Virginia health officials renewed their recommendations for mask wearing in schools and indoors on Tuesday as a more contagious variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.\r\n\r\nThe delta variant is fueling a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations just as schools begin or prepare to launch their academic year. One school system has already reported a few dozen cases.\r\n\r\nSchools in Hopewell, south of Richmond, started the academic year on July 26. As of Tuesday, the school system of about 4,000 students reported 40 cases.\r\n\r\nMost are among students. And most are attributed to community spread, although a small number of cases can be traced to school transmission.\r\n\r\nThe situation illustrates the challenges schools face in providing much-needed, in-school instruction, while trying to stop the spread of a potentially dangerous virus.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat we\u2019re trying to do is find the best balance of serving the community and serving the children of Hopewell,\u201d said Byron Davis, a district spokesman.\r\n\r\nHopewell is the first full district in Virginia to open its doors this academic year, although some individual schools were already teaching, Davis said.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere are a lot of eyes on us trying to see how this is working out,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\nStudents and staff are continuing to wear masks. And the district is re-employing a variety of safety measures that had been relaxed, Davis said. Those include increasing distances between students or putting up plexiglass.\r\n\r\nDr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director for the state\u2019s office of epidemiology, acknowledged on Tuesday at a news conference by the Virginia Department of Health that school re-openings are on the forefront of parents' minds.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe strongly feel that children should return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall with those layered prevention strategies in place,\u201d Forlano said.\r\n\r\nShe reiterated the state\u2019s most recent recommendation that children wear masks in school and said they should get vaccinated if they\u2019re old enough.\r\n\r\nGov. Ralph Northam's administration has offered shifting guidance on the subject in recent weeks, prompting some school districts to rethink their plans for the fall.\r\n\r\nA statewide public health order that had mandated masking in schools came to an end in July. Northam opted not to issue a new one,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/health-government-and-politics-education-coronavirus-pandemic-905e61f069ad26f8c7e8314d40e433a8">saying\u00a0<\/a>school divisions would have the ability to implement local policies \u201cbased on community level conditions and public health recommendations."\r\n\r\nBut last week at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/joe-biden-health-education-coronavirus-pandemic-4907e80e7206c484c200ddb99af89fb0">a news conference<\/a>, Northam highlighted\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/ralph-northam-bills-legislation-coronavirus-pandemic-virginia-cb8fbb7e4edd87306d56c1d9c483409c">a law<\/a>\u00a0passed by the General Assembly earlier in the year mandating in-person instruction that also requires school districts to follow mitigation strategies from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention \u201cto the maximum extent practicable.\u201d\r\n\r\nCDC guidelines - which\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/health-coronavirus-pandemic-79959d313428d98ab8aa905bbe287ba0">had been tightened<\/a>\u00a0since Northam weighed in on the issue in July - now recommend indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.\r\n\r\nThe governor suggested school districts could face legal action if they did not comply.\r\n\r\nAt the General Assembly on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Steve Newman said the governor's messaging has left some local school officials confused and frustrated.\r\n\r\nDavid Marsden and Jennifer McClellan, Democratic state senators, defended the administration, saying the change in guidance was necessary because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.\r\n\r\nVirginia's statewide mask mandate was\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/apnews.com\/article\/virginia-coronavirus-pandemic-business-government-and-politics-health-a8cd3174559bf9a1f9ece5a32d3c0a97">lifted\u00a0<\/a>in May.