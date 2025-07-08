(The Center Square) – Virginia is moving forward with plans to explore advanced nuclear reactors in Southwest Virginia, supported by grants from the Virginia Clean Energy Innovation Bank and GO Virginia, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Energy.

The department stated a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Clean Energy Innovation Bank and a $97,500 GO Virginia grant will support work to “position the region to apply for private investment and federal funding to bring the technology to the region.”

“Southwest Virginia has powered our Commonwealth for generations, and now we have the chance to invest in that legacy with the technologies of the future,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the release. “This investment will create jobs, attract new industries, and help build a foundation for long-term growth in a region that has, time and time again, played a critical role in Virginia’s success.”

The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission will manage the initiative on behalf of Wise County, with UVA Wise and the Virginia Innovative Nuclear Hub handling project administration and technical planning.

“The effort will produce a “deployment roadmap that aligns regional assets with national priorities—identifying high-potential sites, outlining infrastructure needs, estimating long-term job creation and revenue, and establishing workforce and research partnerships through UVA Wise and beyond.”

“With investments in projects like this through our Virginia Clean Energy Innovation Bank, Virginia is delivering on its promise to build a reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy future—powered by innovation and ready to meet rising demand,” said Glenn Davis, director of the Virginia Department of Energy.

The release states advanced nuclear reactors are “compact, factory-built systems designed for rapid deployment” that “offer 24/7, carbon-free power and enhanced grid reliability.”

“This initiative will help bring real opportunity to the coalfields—high-quality jobs, modern infrastructure, and a seat at the table in Virginia’s energy future,” said Terry Kilgore, minority leader of the Virginia House of Delegates, in the release. “Advanced nuclear represents the next chapter in Southwest Virginia’s economic revitalization.”

LENOWISCO confirmed in an email to The Center Square that there is no specific timeline or site identified yet for deployment and that estimates on job creation or economic impact will be determined during the planning process.

“Deploying next-generation nuclear energy in Southwest Virginia isn’t just about clean power, it’s about economic revitalization, cutting-edge technology, and empowering institutions like UVA Wise to lead in both sustainability and regional resilience,” said Duane Miller, executive director of the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission.

The Virginia Clean Energy Innovation Bank, housed within Virginia Energy’s State Energy Office, was launched with $10 million in state funding in 2024 to help finance clean energy projects.

Its focus areas include advanced nuclear, solar-plus-storage, hydrogen, grid upgrades, microgrids, battery storage and energy efficiency. The department says the bank is “currently accepting project proposals and seeking partners” to advance these projects.