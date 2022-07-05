YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in North Carolina, authorities said.

Ky’Un Talik Thompson, 20, of Danville, Virginia, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Kimora Johnson, of Yanceyville, North Carolina, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release said sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a location in Yanceyville on Saturday night. Johnson, who suffered two gunshot wounds to her back, was taken a Danville before deputies arrived. Johnson died early Sunday morning, a news release said.

Thompson, who was arrested Sunday, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. He’s being held without bond in the Caswell County jail and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

Officials have not provided any other details on the shooting, including a motive.