By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers are weighing long-term funding proposals for Metro and other regional transit systems, as the state’s share of costs is projected to reach $150 million annually by fiscal year 2028 under a regional investment concept presented earlier this year.
The General Assembly’s SJ28 subcommittee has been meeting for over a year to evaluate sustainable funding options for WMATA, Virginia Railway Express, and local transit systems under the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission and Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.
The DMV Moves concept presented to the subcommittee outlines Metro’s financial constraints and future needs. Challenges include no funding stream tied to inflation, a loss of capital purchasing power over the past five years, and exhausted debt capacity projected by 2028.
Metro has no reserve or “rainy day” fund, and capital dollars have been redirected to cover operating gaps. Many existing funding sources have restricted uses, which makes long-term planning difficult.
To address these issues, DMV Moves recommends that future funding be flexible, predictable and grow at least 3% per year to keep pace with inflation.
Funds should have no restrictions or encumbrances so Metro can respond to changes in ridership, capital needs and revenue. The concept also calls for bondable revenue streams to support large-scale upgrades and system stability.
A preliminary estimate presented to lawmakers shows a $500 million annual regional investment need by FY28.
Based on current shares of capital funding, Virginia’s portion would be about $150 million, compared to $170 million for Maryland and $190 million for the District of Columbia.
These amounts are expected to grow over time and do not include separate needs for commuter rail or local bus service.
In earlier meetings, the subcommittee reviewed ten previously identified revenue sources, including sales taxes, gas taxes, toll revenue and regional employer fees. The group has not committed to any single option but is considering how each source could support operating or capital needs without harming existing transportation funding streams.
In an email to The Center Square, Sen. Adam Ebbin’s office confirmed that the June 23 meeting was the sixth of eight planned. Staff said the subcommittee may narrow down funding options by September or November, but it could change. The group does not plan to release interim recommendations before the final report.
The working group identified 10 potential revenue sources to support WMATA in Virginia, ranging from retail sales and use taxes to transient occupancy, parking and vehicle-related fees.
Each source was evaluated for revenue stability, growth potential, proportionality and ease of administration.
While no single option has been recommended, the analysis offers a menu of choices for lawmakers to consider based on policy goals and long-term sustainability.
