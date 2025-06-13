By Sarah Roderick-Fitch | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Talk of relocating the FBI National Training Academy from Quantico to Alabama is causing an uproar among some Virginia lawmakers.
In keeping with the Trump administration’s plans to decentralize the federal government outside the Washington metropolitan area, there are rumblings within the FBI that some of the bureau’s most elite training could be moved to Huntsville, Ala.
The Washington Post reported an anonymous source claims that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is considering plans to relocate its National Academy. In this training program law enforcement from around the country and the world attend a 10-week program that is regarded as prestigious in the law enforcement community.
Although the reports haven’t been confirmed, it would be in keeping with the Trump administration and FBI Director Kash Patel’s plans to relocate over a thousand agents and staff outside the region.
The rumblings are drawing concern and opposition among Virginia lawmakers, who cite the loss of jobs to the area and the cost of relocating the academy.
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, said he is in talks with FBI and Department of Justice leadership to ensure the academy stays put.
“Quantico remains the best place to train America’s FBI … I am speaking with leadership at the FBI and DOJ to make sure Quantico remains the centerpiece of FBI training now and in the future,” Youngkin told the Washington Post.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., released a statement underscoring the cost of the move while condemning the administration’s attempt to decentralize the federal government.
“Relocating the FBI Academy from Quantico to Huntsville makes no sense and is not an efficient use of taxpayer dollars,” Kaine said in a statement. “The is part of a larger effort by the administration to dramatically politicize, reduce, and relocate the federal workforce. If Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino want to move the FBI Academy, then they will have to explain to Congress and the American public why this is needed and how much it will cost.”
Rep. Euguene Vindman, D-Va., whose district includes Quantico, hit back at the rumors with force, saying the move would be met with many questions from Congress.
“Virginia’s 7th District is home to Quantico’s state-of-the-art facility and remains the best place for local and state law enforcement to learn from our incredible agents at the FBI,” Vindman wrote in a social media post. “As a former prosecutor, I know that the most efficient and impactful way for law enforcement to continue keeping our communities safe is to train at the world class facilities that have already been built by taxpayers at Quantico. This move raises serious questions and Congress needs answers.”
The FBI Academy has received significant facelifts and upgrades to its facilities since 2007, including the renovations of old dormitories, dining facilities and firing ranges, according to the FBI. New facilities have been added to include more classrooms, a firearms support facility, a field house, and the Intelligence and Investigative Training Center. The academy recently upgraded its front gate and built a new visitors’ center.
The talk of relocating the academy comes as the bureau continues the debate over a site location for a new headquarters. There has been significant controversy over a prior decision to build the new headquarters in Greenbelt, Md., which has been met with much opposition, including those within the agency. Most recently, the Trump administration announced that it was pursuing a plan to keep it in D.C., exploring the possibility of using existing government property.
