By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Rally Virginia, a conservative grassroots group, called on attorney general nominee Jay Jones to withdraw from the race; however, even if he steps aside, Virginia law makes clear his name would remain on the ballot.
The group posted on social media Tuesday that Jones should “do the right thing and drop out” after he apologized for a 2022 text messages that included violent references toward then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his family.
Rally Virginia said his rhetoric was “unacceptable from a public official.” The group has already endorsed Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares for reelection.
The group also pointed to Jones’ past controversies, including a 2022 reckless driving charge and a probation deal that required 500 hours of community service with his own political action committee, adding “Jay knows as well as we do that this was not legitimate service, and he believes the normal rules don’t apply to him.”
While the pressure campaign adds to calls for Jones to step aside, Virginia’s election process limits what would actually change this late in the contest.
Rebecca Green, co-director of the Election Law Program at William & Mary Law School, clarified that if a candidate withdraws at this stage, they cannot win the race because they are no longer considered a qualified candidate.
She noted that Virginia law requires a signed and notarized withdrawal for it to take effect, but once that happens, the candidate is disqualified even though their name still appears on the ballot.
The Virginia Department of Elections said that if a candidate withdraws after ballots are printed, their name remains listed. Notices would be posted at polling places and included with absentee ballots to inform voters of the withdrawal. Any votes cast for that candidate would still be reported, but they would not count toward the outcome since the person would no longer be a qualified candidate.
Rally Virginia’s demand adds to the controversy, but Virginia law makes clear the ballot won’t change. Voters will still see Jones listed with Miyares.
Corrections and Clarifications
This story has been updated since initial publication to clarify the withdrawal process.
