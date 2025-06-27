The campus will span 697 acres in the Shannon Hill Regional Business Park and could support over 1.1 gigawatts of power, according to the company. EdgeCore develops and operates data centers for cloud and AI companies and said it chose Louisa County for its Central Virginia location, long-term growth potential, and minimal impact on surrounding communities.

The governor’s office said the $17 billion project pushes Virginia’s total capital investment under Youngkin to more than $120 billion since the start of his term.

“Virginia is the world capital for the infrastructure on which the internet and the entire global economy runs,” Youngkin said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome EdgeCore to Central Virginia, where their $17 billion investment will create jobs and fund vital public resources.”

EdgeCore said it will develop up to 3.9 million square feet of data center space, using a closed-loop air-cooled system that minimizes water use.

The company said the project will create decades of local tax revenue and jobs, and emphasized a commitment to community input during construction.

John Hewa, CEO of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, said EdgeCore’s plans align with the region’s growing digital economy and that the utility will work alongside Louisa County to enable the infrastructure required for success.

Today’s announcement marks EdgeCore’s sixth data center market, joining other campuses in Ashburn, Virginia; Silicon Valley; Greater Phoenix; and Reno.

William Jabjiniak, EdgeCore’s head of community and government relations, said the company selected Louisa after 25 years of working in economic development across the country.

Neither the company nor the governor’s office gave a project start date.

Virginia leads the global data center market, with nearly 150 hyperscale facilities accounting for about 35% of the worldwide share, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

However, with that growth has also led to some delays, as previously reported by The Center Square. A 2024 state report found that some large projects have faced holdups due to grid interconnection studies, zoning challenges and infrastructure demands.