<div><p>COUNTY OF BOTETOURT, VIRGINIA,<\/p>\n<p>a Political Subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia<\/p>\n<p><strong>Case No. CL21-53<\/strong><\/p>\n<p>Complainant,<\/p>\n<p>v.<\/p>\n<p>ELMER DAVID PARKER JR., ET AL,<\/p>\n<p>Respondent(s).<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>ORDER OF PUBLICATION<\/p>\n<p>The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Botetourt, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Botetourt, Virginia, described as follows:<\/p>\n<p>Tax Map No. 89-234<\/p>\n<p>Account No. 27204<\/p>\n<p>All that certain lot or parcel of land, together with any improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, lying and being situate in Botetourt County, Virginia and being more particularly described as follows:<\/p>\n<p>All that certain lot or parcel of land lying and being situate in Botetourt County, on Stoney Battery branch, a branch of Back Creek waters of James River and is bounded as follows to-wit:<\/p>\n<p>Beginning at an iron stake, at 1, at the west end of the bridge across \u201cDry Branch\u201d and in the middle of the road leading from county road, toward the factory now or formerly owned by Jere Lemon\u2019s and running thence with said road S. 70 E. 190 feet to a stake (2) in the road corner to the land of Jere Lemon and with the same along the fence N. 31 \u00bd E. 138 6\/10 feet to a fence post (3), on the east side of the Spring branch, corner to the lot now or formerly of . . . . . .\u00a0 Mullin, and with the same N. 67 W. 184 8\/10 feet, to a fence post (4), corner to the lot now or formerly owned by Emory Boguess and thence with the same S. 32 \u00bd W. 148 5\/10 feet to the beginning at 1, containing 5\/8th\u2019s of an acre, more or less.<\/p>\n<p>And being the same property conveyed to Elmer David Parker Jr., from Bertha Kelly Connor by Deed dated November 15, 2010 and recorded in the Circuit Court Clerk\u2019s Office of Botetourt County, Virginia on November 19, 2010 as Instrument Number 100004683.<\/p>\n<p>This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described including but not limited to those recorded in Deed Book 12 at Page 471, Deed Book R at Page 474.<\/p>\n<p>IT APPEARING that an Affidavit has been made and filed stating that due diligence has been used, without effect, to ascertain the identity and location of certain parties to be served, that the last known addresses for the Respondents herein are as follows: Elmer David Parker Jr., who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is 2446 Stoney Battery Road, Troutville, Virginia\u00a0 24175; April Parker, whose last known address is 2446 Stoney Battery Road, Troutville, Virginia\u00a0 24175; Joshua Parker, whose last known address is 848 Cookbrook Road, Apt 6, Vinton, Virginia\u00a0 24179; Stormy Parker, whose last known address is 2446 Stoney Battery Road, Troutville, Virginia\u00a0 24175; and that any officers, heirs, devisees, and successors in title of the Respondent named herein are made parties Respondent to this action individually and\/or by the general description of Parties Unknown, it is hereby<\/p>\n<p>ORDERED that the parties herein and all Parties Unknown and\/or whose location cannot be ascertained appear on or before April 14, 2021 in the Clerk\u2019s Office of the Circuit Court of the County of Botetourt, Virginia, and do what may be necessary to protect their interests in this cause.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Entered on the 22<sup>nd<\/sup> day of February, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>Tommy L. Moore<\/p>\n<p>Clerk<\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<p>I Ask For This:<\/p>\n<p>Gregory L. Haynes, Esq. (VSB No. 37158)<\/p>\n<p>John A. Rife, Esq.<\/p>\n<p>(VSB No. 45805)<\/p>\n<p>Jeffrey A. Scharf, Esq.<\/p>\n<p>(VSB No. 30591)<\/p>\n<p>Mark K. Ames, Esq.<\/p>\n<p>(VSB No. 27409)<\/p>\n<p>Andrew M. Neville, Esq. (VSB No. 86372)<\/p>\n<p>Paul L. LaBarr, Esq.<\/p>\n<p>(VSB No. 91609)<\/p>\n<p>Taxing Authority Consulting Services, PC<\/p>\n<p>P.O. Box 31800<\/p>\n<p>Henrico, Virginia<\/p>\n<p>23294-1800<\/p>\n<p>Phone:\u00a0 (804) 864-0080<\/p>\n<p>Facsimile: (804) 545-2378<\/p>\n<p>TACS No.:\u00a0 639653<\/p><\/div>