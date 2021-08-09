THE CITY OF RADFORD, VIRGINIA, a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia,

Case No. CL21-6456

Plaintiff,

V.

COLE-PHILLIPS BUILDING CO.,

and

MICHAEL H. COLE

and

PARTIES UNKNOWN, any heirs, devisees, and successors in title, including Successors in interest of Cole Phillips Building Co., A General Partnership collectively made Defendants,

Defendant(s).

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The object of this suit is to order abatement of nuisance or allow for razing of a structure owned by Cole Phillips Building Co., and located at 103 Polk Street in the City of Radford, Virginia, and enforce a lien for the costs of the same. An Affidavit having been filed stating that due diligence has been used, without effect, to ascertain the location of the named Defendant(s),

that the Defendant(s) may be non-residents of Virginia and maintain no domicile within the borders of the Commonwealth, or are deceased, or that there may be parties who have an interest in the property but are unknown, namely, the heirs, devisees, and successors in title of the named partnership, made Defendants by the general description of Parties Unknown, it is hereby

ORDERED that the named Defendant(s) and all Parties Unknown appear on or before September 24, 2021, and do what may be necessary to protect their interests in this cause.

Entered: 7/22/2021

Melissa White

Circuit Court Clerk/Judge City of Radford, Virginia

I Ask For This:

Michael R. Bedsaul, Esq. (WSB # 41273)

Mary Foil Russell

(VSB No. 46440)

Sands Anderson PC

P.O. Box 2009 Christiansburg, Virginia 24068-2009

540-260-9011 (phone)

540-260-0022 (facsimile)