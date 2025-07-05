By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Drivers in Virginia are seeing a break at the pump ahead of the July 4 holiday, with some stations listing gas prices under $2.50 per gallon as many prepare for road trips.Amoco in Emporia and Quik Fuel in South Hill posted the commonwealth’s lowest prices Thursday at $2.49 a gallon, based on user reports, according to GasBuddy,
Other locations, including Shell in Roanoke at $2.65, Liberty in Collinsville at $2.67 and Walmart in Danville at $2.68, remain below the state average. Several Murphy Express, Costco and Sheetz stations in Danville, Newport News and Roanoke reported prices at $2.69, according to GasBuddy updates Thursday afternoon.
The lower prices come as GasBuddy projects the national average will fall to $3.15 per gallon for Independence Day, nearly 35 cents cheaper than last year’s July 4 average. The platform attributes the drop to easing geopolitical tensions and a more stable oil supply, with analysts noting that some regions could see prices dip below $3 a gallon later this summer if conditions remain steady.
“With tensions in the Middle East cooling off after a few weeks of volatility, consumers planning to hit the road for the Independence Day weekend will see gasoline prices falling in the run-up to July 4 nearly coast to coast,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement.
AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel over the Independence Day holiday period this year, including 61.6 million by car, as families take advantage of the holiday falling on a Friday to extend trips and gatherings.
Gas prices in Washington, D.C., remain higher, with GasBuddy listings showing prices from $2.97 at Costco in Northeast to $3.19 at Shell and Exxon stations on Thursday. That’s about 30 to 70 cents more than the lowest prices in parts of Virginia, offering an incentive for some commuters to fill up before crossing into the District for holiday travel.
Gas in Maryland is running a bit higher, with prices from $2.78 to $2.87, sitting between Virginia’s lower prices and DC’s higher rates.
