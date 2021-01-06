<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-68440" src="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Va-is-for-lovers-drum-prop.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="730" srcset="https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Va-is-for-lovers-drum-prop.jpg 600w, https:\/\/montcova.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/19\/2021\/01\/Va-is-for-lovers-drum-prop-247x300.jpg 247w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"><\/p>\n<p>ALEXANDRIA, VA \u2013 The recently-released Warner Bros. film <em>Wonder Woman 1984<\/em>, which shot for several weeks in Alexandria in the spring and summer of 2018, features a special product placement with Virginia Tourism\u2019s iconic Virginia is for Lovers brand featuraed on a large-scale prop.<\/p>\n<p>The prop will be on display in Old Town Alexandria Jan. 7 to Feb. 28, 2021, and will be accompanied by more film-inspired experiences.<\/p>\n<p>The Virginia Film Office partnered with Warner Bros. to include a seven-foot-tall drum prop emblazoned with the Virginia is for Lovers logo on screen during a scene filmed at the Landmark Mall in Alexandria. Warner Bros. created an accompanying promotional video for Virginia Tourism featuring the set piece in action as well as star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins speaking about their time in Virginia.<\/p>\n<p>The much-anticipated sequel to 2017\u2019s Wonder Woman was released in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25, 2020.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cHaving a colossal film like Wonder Woman 1984 shoot in the commonwealth was a huge financial win,\u201d said Virginia Film Office director Andy Edmunds. \u201cThe project had a total economic impact of over $45 million during their relatively brief time on the ground.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cHaving millions of audience members now see the iconic Virginia is for Lovers logo up on both the large and small screens provides immeasurable brand visibility that will have a positive effect for years to come.\u201d<\/p>\n<p>The official tourism slogan of the Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia is for Lovers is the longest-running state tourism campaign in the United States.<\/p>\n<p>In addition to viewing a window display of the Virginia is for Lovers drum prop, film enthusiasts can experience a new self-guided outdoor stroll among film- and TV-related sites in Old Town Alexandria plus a variety of Wonder Woman-inspired offerings at select Alexandria businesses beginning Jan. 7, 2021.<\/p>\n<p>Business offerings include themed cocktails, beer packages, gourmet popcorn, donuts and original tattoo designs available as temporary or permanent tattoos.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cAlexandria really came together to support the filming of Wonder Woman 1984 with coordination from the Alexandria Film Office, plus incredible support from the City of Alexandria and dozens of City departments and public safety officials,\u201d said Visit Alexandria president and CEO Patricia Washington. \u201cWe\u2019re thrilled Warner Bros. chose Alexandria for the filming of Wonder Woman 1984 and are excited to host a display of the drum prop as we present additional film-inspired experiences.\u201d<\/p><\/div>