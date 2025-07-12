By Shirleen Guerra | The Center Square
(The Center Square) – Virginia will begin using artificial intelligence to scan and simplify state regulations under a new executive order Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed, which the administration describes as the first statewide AI-powered regulatory review in the nation.
The pilot will deploy agentic, generative AI tools to scan regulations and guidance documents issued by executive branch agencies, identifying outdated, duplicate or overly complex requirements for removal or simplification. The administration’s stated goal is to reduce regulatory burdens on businesses and citizens while keeping guidance documents accurate and current.
In plain terms, Virginia will now use AI to help cut unnecessary regulations while ensuring state rules stay clear and up to date.
“We have made tremendous strides towards streamlining regulations and the regulatory process in the commonwealth,” Youngkin said in the announcement. “Using emergent artificial intelligence tools, we will push this effort further in order to continue our mission of unleashing Virginia’s economy in a way that benefits all of its citizens.”
Agencies have already surpassed a 25% regulatory reduction target set by Youngkin in 2022, reducing requirements by 26.8% and cutting word counts in guidance documents by 47.9%.
According to the governor’s office, those earlier reductions save Virginians more than $1.2 billion each year, largely due to lower housing construction costs and reduced compliance expenses.
Under the executive order, agencies will incorporate AI into their periodic regulatory reviews required by state law. The AI tools will flag redundancies, inconsistencies and overly complex language while ensuring regulations remain compliant with state and federal law.
Agencies are required to report back within four weeks on planned changes. The Office of Regulatory Management and the Office of Transformation will oversee the pilot.
George Mason University’s recent launch of its PatriotAI platform shows how AI is already being used in Virginia’s higher education system. The platform, introduced in June, offers university-managed AI tools for research support, document analysis, course design and student advising while maintaining privacy safeguards.
The Youngkin administration describes these steps as part of Virginia’s broader approach to modernizing government while keeping regulations clear and manageable, serving as a ‘model for other states and federal agencies that are looking to modernize and streamline government,’ according to the press release.
The executive order took effect July 11.
