(The Center Square) – Virginia now has the lowest recidivism rate in the country, and state officials say it’s partly due to a policy that connects people leaving prison with jobs, housing and medical care prior to release.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 36, signed in August 2024, launched a statewide program called “Stand Tall – Stay Strong – Succeed Together.” It requires state agencies to coordinate efforts to reduce how often people return to prison—something that has historically cost taxpayers millions in repeat incarceration and emergency services.

Virginia’s three-year reincarceration rate is now 17.6%, down from 19% in 2019. It’s the lowest in the U.S. and the lowest Virginia has recorded in over 20 years. The Department of Corrections said the rate drop reflects better reentry planning, including access to Medicaid, job training and supervision after release.

“This achievement is a collective win, not just for the dedicated public servants who are devoted to this agency’s mission, but for all Virginians,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

The new initiative is focused on six basics:

Jobs

Stable housing

Health insurance

Ongoing supervision

Mental health treatment

Addiction treatment

Virginia DOC added over 380 staff positions in FY24, many tied to bringing medical care back in-house after ending a private contract. Officials say the change helped expand services without raising outside costs.

The department managed 23,061 incarcerated individuals and over 62,000 under community supervision last year, according to the report.

According to the FY2024 DOC financial report, the commonwealth spent over $1.6 billion on prison operations last year. Keeping someone incarcerated cost an average of $46,488 per year, while supervision and treatment programs cost less than $2,000 per person. While prison costs rose slightly, parole and probation costs have remained steady—continuing a multi-year trend.

The executive order also directs state leaders to work with community colleges, employers and churches to help people return home and stay out of trouble. Officials say early signs show a drop in “absconding,” or cases where people on probation go missing or fail to meet terms.

The policy is still new but has already reached thousands of Virginians. It will remain in effect unless repealed by another executive action.