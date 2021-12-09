ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The CEO of a private jet charter company in Virginia has been convicted of multiple fraud charges tied to a bankruptcy case in which he discharged over $6 million in personal debt, according to a federal prosecutor.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Alan Russell Cook, Sr., 64, of Reston filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in his individual capacity as president and CEO of an aviation company.

Ahead of the filing, Cook transferred over $350,000 to his former girlfriend and had her open accounts in her name and in the name of a fake company to receive his personal property and revenue from the company, prosecutors said.

Cook also failed to disclose several bank accounts and over $50,000 in casino cash-outs. At a meeting of his creditors, Cook made false statements under oath, including that his company was shut down for four to five months and generated no money in 2017 when it actually generated revenue in every month that year.

Cook further failed to disclose making payments for his girlfriend’s luxury vehicle and his access to the fraudulent bank account.

Cook faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced in April 2022.