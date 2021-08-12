<div><p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation recently announced the opening of a second grant round for the\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.dcr.virginia.gov\/cfpf"><span style="font-weight: 400">Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Communities across Virginia have until Nov. 5 to apply for $17 million in grants to address the effects of recurrent flooding, sea level rise and extreme weather.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">Flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard in Virginia and the United States. The Community Flood Preparedness Fund will provide an estimated $75 million per year to improve local flood resilience, including targeted funding for the most vulnerable and underserved communities.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The General Assembly voted to establish the fund during the 2020 session. It is financed by the sale of carbon emission allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, which Virginia joined in January 2021.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, in cooperation with the Virginia Resources Authority, administers the fund and grant program. DCR oversees the state\u2019s floodplain management program.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The agency will host a virtual question-and-answer session about the grant program Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. The session is open to all, but registration is required.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">A grant manual with eligibility rules and application procedures \u2014 and a registration link for the Aug. 13 session \u2014 are available at\u00a0<\/span><a href="http:\/\/www.dcr.virginia.gov\/cfpf"><span style="font-weight: 400">www.dcr.virginia.gov\/cfpf<\/span><\/a><span style="font-weight: 400">.<\/span><\/p>\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400">The first Community Flood Preparedness Fund grant cycle opened June 4 and closes Sept. 3.<\/span><\/p>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li><span style="font-weight: 400">Submitted by Julie Buchanan, Senior Public Relations and Marketing Specialist<\/span><\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p>\u00a0<\/p><\/div>