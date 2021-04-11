Vinton Public Works beautifies its grounds
The Vinton Public Works Department has installed two new flag poles at their facility on Third Street, now flying a...
By Debbie Adams Vinton Town Council and the Vinton Planning Commission unanimously approved the rezoning of the historic Gish Mill...
By Sports editor Brian Hoffman The William Byrd volleyball team lost to Franklin County in four sets last week in...
By Sports editor Brian Hoffman The William Byrd Terriers didn’t make the Region 3D playoffs, but their season is not...
By Debbie Adams PS Massage Clinic at Therapeutic Elements, LLC, opened in Vinton in late summer 2019. The medical massage...
By Debbie Adams William Byrd High School junior Emiliano Gonzalez was recently honored by the ASM Materials Education Foundation as...