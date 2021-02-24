<div><figure id="attachment_69561" aria-describedby="caption-attachment-69561" style="width: 600px" class="wp-caption aligncenter"><img class="size-full wp-image-69561" src="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/Boone-wrafe-scaggs-no-Colin-Michael-s_0182.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="399" srcset="https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/Boone-wrafe-scaggs-no-Colin-Michael-s_0182.jpg 600w, https:\/\/salemtimes-register.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/8\/2021\/02\/Boone-wrafe-scaggs-no-Colin-Michael-s_0182-300x200.jpg 300w" sizes="(max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px"><figcaption id="caption-attachment-69561" class="wp-caption-text">Salem\u2019s Colin Michael (left) and Boone Fleenor (right) are ready to take off at a recent swim meet at the Salem\u00a0 \u2013 YMCA PHOTO BY BRIAN HOFFMAN<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<p>State meets for swimming and indoor track are scheduled for the coming week for both Salem and Glenvar athletes.<\/p>\n<p>The Salem swimmers were scheduled to swim in the Class 4 meet on Tuesday of this week in Christiansburg, but results were too late for publication. Glenvar is swimming in the Class 1&2 meet on Saturday, March 6. The Glenvar girls are defending state champs.<\/p>\n<p>Liberty University in Lynchburg is hosting state indoor track meet. The Class 4 meet, with two Salem athletes, will be on Monday, March 1.<\/p>\n<p>The Class 2 indoor meet, with Glenvar athletes, is on Wednesday, March 3. The\u00a0 Region 2C meet scheduled for Auburn last week was postponed and was to be made up on Tuesday of this week, but results were too late for publication.<\/p><\/div>