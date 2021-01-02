<div><p><img class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-62135" src="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/01\/VFW-bike-donation.jpg" alt="" width="800" height="535" srcset="https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/01\/VFW-bike-donation.jpg 800w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/01\/VFW-bike-donation-768x514.jpg 768w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/01\/VFW-bike-donation-600x401.jpg 600w, https:\/\/radfordnewsjournal.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/11\/2021\/01\/VFW-bike-donation-750x502.jpg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px"><\/p>\n<p>Radford\u2019s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 776 is making Christmas a little brighter, recently donating four bicycles to the Radford City Sheriff\u2019s Department to distribute to children in need. Pictured (left to right) is RCSO Deputy Jeff Raven, and VFW members Mike Ross, Commander Gary Harris, Mike Conklin and RCSO Deputy Charlie Burton, who is also a VFW member.<\/p><\/div>