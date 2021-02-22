<div><p>VFW Auxiliary 1841 in Daleville has announced the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary\u2019s annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. Local students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to compete for $31,500 in national scholarships.<\/p>\n<p>Students must submit an original two- or three-dimensional piece of artwork. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have completed during the current 2020-2021 school year and the application must include the signature of a teacher or supervising adult.<\/p>\n<p>Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first place winner from this Auxiliary advances to the state competition. State first place winners compete for their share of $31,500 in national awards, and the national first- place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship. National first- through 10th-place winners are featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the VFW Auxiliary website. All state winning entries will be held and displayed and judged at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention that will take place July 31-August 5 in Baltimore, Md.<\/p>\n<p>The VFW Auxiliary started the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth. Approximately 4,000 students participate each year and in addition to $31,500 in national scholarships, local and state VFW Auxiliaries throughout the nation award more than $150,000 in Patriotic Art scholarships every year.<\/p>\n<p>Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary 1841 by March 31. Interested students, parents and teachers should contact Grace Tesoro at 540-312-3665or at <a href="mailto:tesoro0527@yahoo.com">tesoro0527@yahoo.com<\/a> for more information.<\/p>\n<p>To download an application and see the 2020 winners, visit <a href="https:\/\/vfwauxiliary.org\/scholarships\/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest\/">https:\/\/vfwauxiliary.org\/scholarships<\/a>.<\/p><\/div>