Vera Lou Perrine Boggs, 87, of Daniels, WV passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Until recently she “was in pretty good shape for the shape she was in” as she often said, but finally crossed the River Jordan to heaven and her final glory.

Vera, known to her friends as ‘Tubby’ as named by her older sister Ruth at the age of two, was a name known by her family and friends all her life. Tubby was born in Valley Fork, WV, the youngest of five children to Dennis and Lucy Perrine. She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Hunter Boggs, her daughter Pam Phipps, and her three sisters and brother.

Tubby’s husband was a long time West Virginia Park Superintendent. She loved her park life, most recently Grandview State Park, and considered fellow park officials and family as an extension of her own. When her children were young, she was active in their lives with 4-H Club, Beaver P.T.A., and their cheerleading, sports, and school activities. She treated other kids as her own.

Her hobbies and interests included sewing, quilting, gardening, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy among other game shows. In her later years she worked the local Vote Polling place in Crow, at Grandview State Park Cliffside Amphitheatre, and at Raleigh County Armory. She traveled extensively with her Senior Friends throughout the United States which was a highlight of her life.

Tubby is survived by her son Mike (Wylene) of Macon, Georgia; daughter Toni of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; son Greg (Joni) of Stuart, Florida; son-in-law Jerry Phipps of Lebanon, Ohio; and an extended family of nieces and nephews, including nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be missed until we gather again.

A socially distanced and masked visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by the 11:00 a.m. service Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Grandview Christian Church. After the service, Tubby will be buried beside Hunter in the Boggs Family Cemetery, Big Otter, WV.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the church or charity of your choice in Tubby’s honor.

