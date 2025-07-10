By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways will resume nonstop service to Tampa, Florida, in October and add up to four additional new nonstop destinations to West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s flight schedule during the next two years, Gov. Patrick Morrisey and the airline announced Tuesday.

Nonstop service to and from Tampa International Airport will return to Charleston on Mondays and Fridays starting Oct. 3, with one-way fares starting at $49, Fiona Kiesel, Breeze Airways’ chief guest officer, said at a news conference at the Charleston airport.

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/kanawha_valley/vegas-baby-breeze-airways-to-add-up-to-5-crw-nonstop-destinations-in-next-2/article_ec3e9902-9887-427a-b377-060fa4ba0ce5.html