<br><p>Two bills introduced by Del. Sam Rasoul that make vaccinations and health care more accessible in Virginia were signed by Gov. Ralph Northam. The bills were introduced in the 2021 Special Session as part of Rasoul\u2019s aggressive COVID recovery plan to help Virginians by expanding the scope of practice for pharmacists and physician assistants.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cIt\u2019s long past due for us to eliminate barriers for people to get basic care,\u201d said Rasoul. \u201cPharmacists and physicians assistants are health care professionals who can and should be able to provide basic services. For people who don\u2019t have a primary care provider, this will make a huge difference when it comes to treating basic illnesses.\u201d<\/p>\n<p><a href="http:\/\/www.google.com\/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fr20.rs6.net%2Ftn.jsp%3Ff%3D0018-U5Vn4U2ehEmrD1PiyjeHcKSHrNHJvTsgOIP77n3xzx61xbswSY4RxlHw39h794p0Xtt5qShNNTvpXl28EI4lUzkGwKDawPwXv5H9VgJXB_fzIvE9XQN0g6afIFBCYnE2t9lyUl0kAKL35nb2qnxbcNDB5ugJgXziOYDhFQgxgxRMoI7pwdPaSUcfLPy95u96kWa51WgwI%3D%26c%3DACDQ3o_sdgI46rIBzJKWDgwi8medcRP40PjOtMmsLMSS0IqRouderA%3D%3D%26ch%3DnsfMb2LtoTNTEvEa0_AIwbDUKVVexRyyUUHwZFu3sk2RPikdS4gqRw%3D%3D&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNFJ147-4N2bBByw6T5cCp9TLQIiRg">HB 2079<\/a> makes permanent a pharmacist\u2019s temporary ability to vaccinate adults for COVID, among other diseases.<\/p>\n<p>The bill allows pharmacists to provide services for adults, including:<\/p>\n<ul>\n<li>Test and write prescriptions for the flu, strep, tuberculosis, and urinary tract infections<\/li>\n<li>Administer vaccines that currently have emergency use authorization from the CDC, like the COVID vaccines, as well as other vaccines for certain diseases<\/li>\n<li>Prescribe controlled substances for pre- and post-exposure to HIV<\/li>\n<\/ul>\n<p>The bill also stipulates that pharmacists inform a patient\u2019s primary care providers of any treatments. If the patient doesn\u2019t have a primary care provider, they will be counseled to find one.<\/p>\n<p>The bill passed the Senate unopposed and the House with only two opposing votes.<\/p>\n<p><a href="http:\/\/www.google.com\/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fr20.rs6.net%2Ftn.jsp%3Ff%3D0018-U5Vn4U2ehEmrD1PiyjeHcKSHrNHJvTsgOIP77n3xzx61xbswSY4RxlHw39h794VM77WZoCNJhvGPLy9FFByNme2wuvvcNsV17HRifwOeRHZrNV0rS0j_Vjand-GcaPkAfv9dGr8rr37neiML1SFHb8dLDlv6TjyKFaeUXtggiA7_zDbtn2YfNom-umZPC8coGk_MEqSkk%3D%26c%3DACDQ3o_sdgI46rIBzJKWDgwi8medcRP40PjOtMmsLMSS0IqRouderA%3D%3D%26ch%3DnsfMb2LtoTNTEvEa0_AIwbDUKVVexRyyUUHwZFu3sk2RPikdS4gqRw%3D%3D&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNH65g8_1BKYf9bsceqK3VeAI6WAKQ">HB 2039<\/a> expands the scope of practice for physician assistants by allowing them to enter into multiple practice agreements with care teams.\u00a0It also clarifies that student PAs aren\u2019t required to be licensed to give vaccines, examine patients, and administer test results, provided that they\u2019re enrolled in a PA education program.<\/p>\n<p>\u201cDrawing on my experience in health administration, as well as four terms in the General Assembly, we prioritized the expansion of health care access in the midst of a global pandemic,\u201d Rasoul said of the Special Session. \u201cAs vice chair of the Committee on Health, Welfare, and Institutions, I\u2019ve seen the structural problems in our health system that have prevented Virginians from accessing care even before the most recent pandemic.\u00a0This bill removes barriers while ensuring safe, quality care for patients.\u201d<\/p>\r\n