BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A woman armed with a handgun after exiting her burning home in western Virginia was fatally shot by officers early Sunday, according to Virginia State Police, which is investigating what happened.

Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, 29, of Goodview, died after being fired upon by Bedford County sheriff’s deputies and a Department of Wildlife Resources officer, a state police news release said.

The situation began late Saturday afternoon when police said the wildlife resources officer attempted to stop a female motorcyclist who was neither wearing a helmet nor displaying a license plate. The motorcyclist didn’t stop, even as the officer turned on the emergency lights and siren in his vehicle, and entered her home.

The wildlife officer, who had tried to make contact with Clevenger-Kirk, heard gunshots from inside the home as he returned to his patrol car, then called for backup.

After officers tried for hours to seek resolution, police said Clevenger-Kirk — the only person in the house — began setting fires inside. She came out about 1 a.m. armed with a handgun, and officers fired their weapons, the release said. The house was destroyed.

The Bedford County sheriff and Department of Wildlife Resources law enforcement chief asked the Virginia State Police to conduct an investigation.