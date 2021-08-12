CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) \u2014 A central Virginia house fire this week that left two children dead and two others in critical condition is still under investigation, emergency officials said Wednesday.\r\n\r\nCody Slayton, 8, and Liam Slayton, 4, died in early Monday\u2019s fire in Chesterfield County, a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesman\u2019s news release said.\r\n\r\nAnother child and woman remained in critical condition, while a man was in stable condition, according to the news release.\r\n\r\nFive people in a family lived at the home, which was a total loss, according to officials.