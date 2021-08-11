LONDON (AP) \u2014 Lawyers acting on behalf of the U.S. government on Wednesday challenged a British judge\u2019s decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges in the United States, arguing that assessments of Assange\u2019s mental health should be reviewed.\r\n\r\nThe British judge, Vanessa Baraitser, ruled in January that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. The U.S. government is appealing.\r\n\r\nClair Dobbin, a lawyer who represented U.S. authorities during a High Court preliminary hearing on Wednesday, argued that Assange does not meet the threshold of being \u201cso ill\u201d that he cannot resist harming himself.\r\n\r\nShe said a decision not to prosecute or extradite an individual would require \u201ca mental illness of a type that the ability to resist suicide has been lost.\u201d Assange's condition did not come close to being of that nature, and he has not made serious attempts on his life before, she argued.\r\n\r\nShe added that Assange \u201corchestrated one of the largest thefts of data in history."\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, the 50-year-old Australian, wearing a dark face mask, listened in by video link from London\u2019s high-security Belmarsh prison, where he has been held since 2019.\r\n\r\nOutside the court, Assange\u2019s partner, Stella Moris, described him as an \u201cinnocent man accused of practicing journalism.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cFor every day that this colossal injustice is allowed to continue, Julian\u2019s situation grows increasingly desperate,\u201d Moris, who has two young children with Assange, told his supporters and reporters.\r\n\r\n\u201cJulian has been denied the love and affection of his family for so long. Julian and the kids will never get this time back. This shouldn\u2019t be happening," she added.\r\n\r\nA group of protesters, including Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, held placards reading \u201cJournalism is not a crime\u201d and shouted \u201cFree Julian Assange!\u201d to the beat of a drum as police looked on.\r\n\r\nU.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks\u2019 publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents a decade ago. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.\r\n\r\nIn January, Baraitser, the district judge, accepted evidence from expert witnesses that Assange had a depressive disorder and an autism spectrum disorder. She agreed that U.S. prison conditions would be oppressive, saying there was a \u201creal risk\u201d he would be sent to the Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado, the highest security prison in the U.S.\r\n\r\nBut she rejected defense arguments that Assange faces a politically motivated American prosecution that would override free-speech protections. She said the U.S. judicial system would give him a fair trial.\r\n\r\nSupporters and lawyers for Assange argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protections of freedom of speech for publishing documents that exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.\r\n\r\nLawyers for the U.S. government, however, have said the case is largely based on "his unlawful involvement\u201d in the theft of the diplomatic cables and military files by U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.\r\n\r\nAssange was arrested in London in 2010 at the request of Sweden, which wanted to question him about allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two women. In 2012, Assange jumped bail and sought refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he remained holed up for the next seven years.\r\n\r\nEcuador withdrew the asylum it had granted him in 2019 and he was then immediately arrested for breaching bail. Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because so much time had elapsed.\r\n\r\nDobbin, presenting the U.S. government, said Wednesday that the need to scrutinize January's ruling was \u201csubstantially increased\u201d given the \u201cextraordinary lengths\u201d Assange had already gone to in order to avoid extradition.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe was willing to break the law and no cost was too great, both in terms of the cost of policing his being in the embassy and of course the cost to himself,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nA decision was not expected Wednesday.