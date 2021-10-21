CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $1 million to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for maternal and child health services in the state.

West Virginia’s U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the award Wednesday.

“Access to quality, affordable healthcare is vital to raising healthy children, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Manchin said.

Capito said “nothing is more important than the health and security of our loved ones and family. Grants like this are important to supporting maternal and child health services for our families in West Virginia, regardless of their location.”