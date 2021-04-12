White House issuing reports on states’ infrastructure needs
By JOSH BOAK Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion...
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer For decades, a deadly type of childhood cancer has eluded science's best tools....
By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's nuclear program has been targeted by diplomatic efforts...
By STEVE PEOPLES AP National Political Writer PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend...
By MATTHEW DALY and TOM KRISHER Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Two big South Korean electric vehicle battery makers said...
By DAVID CRARY and IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press About 40% of all abortions in the U.S. are now done through...