Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions
By DAVID CRARY, JONATHAN J. COOPER and EMILY LESHNER Associated Press In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to...
By DAVID CRARY, JONATHAN J. COOPER and EMILY LESHNER Associated Press In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to...
By KAT STAFFORD Associated Press Carlil Pittman knows trauma firsthand. As the co-founder of the Chicago-based youth organization GoodKidsMadCity-Englewood, he...
By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys and witnesses have used the words "reasonable" or "unreasonable"...
By DAVID BILLER, MARIA CHENG and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press Writers RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The global death toll...
By JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press The U.S. Justice Department made a "wrong and dangerous" argument in seeking to defend former...
By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden this past week found himself in search of a...