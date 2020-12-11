By Brandon Martin

Improvements to the city’s Uptown district continue to accumulate as the organization Uptown Partnership drives revitalization in the area.

Members of the organization attended the Dec. 8 Martinsville City Council meeting to discuss how the partnership is effecting change in the city.

Lee Prillaman, president of Uptown Partnership, said the non-profit originally intended to drive revitalization Uptown through the Virginia Main Street designation program.

“We did apply last year for the Virginia Main Street program. We did not achieve that in 2020,” he said. “When they told us that we did not receive that designation, the justification for it was they didn’t think that we were really ready to run the program as a successful program should be run. We need to get our legs under us a little bit more and bringing on a full-time director will help tremendously in that regard. My suggestion would be that we go for it again.”

In the meantime, the partnership has still had plenty of work to do.

“We have a little bit of a consolation prize coming out of that and that is a program called RCDI (Rural Community Development Initiative),” Prillaman said.

He said the 18– to 24–month program seeks to build organizational capacity in the community as well as provide support and professional assistance.

“When we look at a lot of the activities that this program has in it, it’s really a lot of the same that would be done under designation” under the Virginia Main Street program, Prillaman said. “I think we will get a lot of the same support from the state. Part of our job is to reach out to other organizations in the community and kind of pull everybody in and work collaboratively on these things.”

Natalie Hodge, vice-president of Uptown Partnership, described the RCDI program as “very intense. We have monthly webinars that we attend and training. We’ve gone through market analysis where we break down the assets in the community and we are figuring out ways to maximize what we do on our main street program.”

One way of maximizing the program would be to increase the district’s walkability, according to Hodge.

“Zillow has a walkability score, and we score not as well as we would like to,” she said. “That walkability score is all about what a resident would need to do to be able to run errands throughout the day without having to use a car. So dry cleaning, convenience stores or anything that I might need,” but must use a vehicle to access “decreases the walkability score.”

Hodge said the partnership is working with other community stakeholders to attract businesses to increase the district’s walkability score.

Prillaman said the partnership looks to focus on community living, attracting businesses and services, and creating venues to promote artisan project creation.

“We know Martinsville-Henry County has a housing shortage. We need more units available for our workforce,” he said. “Attracting businesses to support the residents of Uptown is important. The folks that live here don’t really have everything they need to live Uptown, so we need to work on expanding that and making Uptown living much better.”

Some of the data needed to make these changes could be obtained through a research study, Prillaman said.

He added that the study would project 10-15 years into the future and focus on “what we think (Uptown) could look like. If we don’t have something where we can go out of the community and say, ‘this is what we are trying to build,’ it’s hard to bring it to life.”

Some other items the partnership looks to address are traffic flow and entry into the district.

“If you aren’t impressed as you are entering, you may not bother to drive all the way through,” Prillaman said.